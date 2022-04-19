NBA: Brunson's career-high powers Mavs past Jazz

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in action during the second quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 March 2022. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE



WASHINGTON -- Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points and Germany's Maxi Kleber added 25 points off the bench on 8-of-11 3-point shooting to spark the Dallas Mavericks over visiting Utah 110-104.

"We needed this win," Brunson said. "I just tried to go out there and have fun. I'm just being aggressive, trying to make plays, trying to engage multiple people, trying to create problems. Just playing my game."

The Mavericks, without injured star playmaker Luka Doncic, pulled level at 1-1 in their series.

Brunson sparked a 10-0 Dallas run to put the Mavs ahead 96-93 with 5:40 remaining. Utah scored the next five points but Kleber followed with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 102-98 Dallas lead and the Jazz never matched them again.

"Maxi was huge," Brunson said. "We've just got to keep playing together, no matter what. We're just taking one game at a time. This was great but we've got to look forward."

The Mavericks made 22 3-pointers but committed only three turnovers, tying an NBA playoff record.

