MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino basketball players can begin playing as imports in the Korean Basketball League (KBL), starting its 2022-23 season.

Korean sports website Jumpball, citing a press release from the league, reported on Monday that the KBL has expanded its Asian player quota program.

KBL teams were previously allowed to sign Japanese players but can now hire Filipino players as well. Naturalized Filipino players cannot be signed, however.

Moreover, the Filipino player must have played in the PBA or a local league, according to another report. At least one parent of the Filipino player must be a Philippine citizen or a passport holder.

KBL 2022-23 season. Team salary cap is 2.6 Billion Won next season.



KBL teams can sign Filipino players for duration of either 1 year minimum to maximum 5 years.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial for more details. The KBL has been in talks with the PBA since January over possible player transfers.

Several Filipino players have taken their talents overseas in the past couple of years, starting with Thirdy Ravena who signed with the San-En NeoPhoenix in Japan's B.League.

He was followed by his own brother, Kiefer Ravena, who gained permission from the PBA to play for the Shiga Lakestars for one season. Other Filipinos in the B.League include Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex), Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots), Dwight Ramos (Toyoma Grouses), and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins).

Taiwan's T1 League has also emerged as another destination for Filipino players, with the likes of Jason Brickman (Kaohsiung Aquas) and Caelan Tiongson (Taoyuan Leopards) seeing action in the league.