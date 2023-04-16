PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. and PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial during their contract signing at the Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City on April 16, 2023. PBA Images

MANILA -- The Department of Interior and Local Government has teamed up with the Philippine Basketball Association to beef up the government's anti-drug campaign.

DILG chief Benjamin Abalos Jr. is banking on the PBA's "star power" to boost the "Buhay Ingatan, Droga Ayawan" (BIDA) campaign which focuses on the demand reduction component of their drive against illegal drugs.

"Usually naka-focus itong mga pusher sa mga bata ages 15 to 35. At ngayon napakaganda ng laban (sa PBA). Ang mga bata iniidolo nila ang ating mga players ng basketball. Whatever their idols do, susundin nila," said Abalos shortly before signing the agreement during the halftime of Game 4 between Barangay Ginebra and Talk 'N Text, Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

"This kind of partnership will give us a big boost in out campaign. Importante, let's get the kids involved in sports, let's say no to drugs."

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial and Chairman Ricky Vargas said they are just delighted to partner with the DILG.

Marcial cited the DILG's role in helping the league recover from the effect of the pandemic.

"Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Secretary Abalos na walang tigil sa pagsuporta sa PBA. Noong pandemya sila ang sumusuporta sa atin. Anytime, welcome kayo sa PBA," he said.

Vargas, for his part, the program echoed their fight against illegal drugs.

"Kami sa PBA nadaanan din namin ang krisis sa drugs... Kami hindi lang drug free, hindi rin kami judgemental. Gusto rin namin tignan with the family, the players, everyone help them go through the process to help them drug free," he said.

"Natutuwa kami for six years, except for one instance, we are drug free."

