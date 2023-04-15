Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers became the second team to secure a Final Four seat with a sweep of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 85 men’s tournament.

The Golden Spikers made quick work of the Blue Eagles with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 win at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, Saturday.

UST extended its winning streak to eight matchesfor a 10-1 record, just behind the undefeated NU Bulldogs (10-0). Ateneo, on the other hand, slid to fifth place with a 5-6 slate.

“Maganda yung ginawa nung mga bata kahit wala yung head coach namin, yung tiwala nila sa coaching staff nandun. At the same time, even though, wala yung head coach namin dito sa bansa natin, yung supervision niya nandun pa rin,” assistant coach Benjamin Mape said.

Head coach Odjie Mamon missed the game as he joined the national team in Japan for a training camp. He is with J-rack dela Noche who is also part of the men’s team.

Leading UST was Josh Ybañez with 15 points to go along with 11 receptions and nine digs. Meanwhile, Gboy de Vega also had a solid performance with 12 points to earn the player of the game honors.

After taking a 2-0 lead, UST had a hard time pulling away in the ensuing set as Jian Salarzon kept on providing points for the Blue Eagles, 14-14.

An ace of De Vega gave the Golden Spikers a breather with 16-14, but they committed several errors that put Ateneo ahead, 18-19

Charlie Magpayo, then, spearheaded a 5-0 run of UST, highlighted by a back-to-back block, for 23-19 separation.

A quick hit of Magpayo and an attack of Ybañez put the finishing touches to end the game in straight sets.

Salarzon was the lone bright spot for the Blue Eagles with 10 points as Ken Batas was limited to just six points.