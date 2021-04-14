NBA: Middleton, Bucks win second straight blowout without Giannis

Bucks forward Khris Middleton shoots in the first quarter of their game against Minnesota at Target Center Wednesday. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Khris Middleton tallied 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in just over 25 minutes to help the Milwaukee Bucks secure a 130-105 road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Middleton helped the Bucks persevere without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed his sixth consecutive game as he continued to deal with a sore left knee. During that stretch, Milwaukee is 3-3.

The Bucks led wire-to-wire and by as many as 30 points as they picked up their second consecutive lopsided win without the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

Rookie Anthony Edwards scored 24 points to lead the Timberwolves, who lost while playing without two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns for the second consecutive game and day.

Towns was listed as out for personal reasons a day after he reportedly opted out of playing against the Nets to spend time with his family on the one-year anniversary of his mother's death due to COVID-19.

Without Towns, the Timberwolves allowed 104 points to Brooklyn through three quarters on Tuesday and 106 points over that same span to the Bucks a day later. Milwaukee's 45 third-quarter points were a season-high. The Bucks went 13-for-22 from the field in that period.

Edwards shot 5-for-11 from 3-point range and had three assists and three steals. D'Angelo Russell also had 15 points and six assists.

Brook Lopez helped the Bucks dominate inside with 18 points and eight rebounds. Milwaukee outrebounded Minnesota 52-47 and outscored them 38-34 in the paint.

Jrue Holiday totaled 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Bobby Portis finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton each had 14 points off the Bucks bench.

Juancho Hernangomez chipped in 18 points off Minnesota's bench. Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels each had 13 points.

For Milwaukee, P.J. Tucker (left calf strain) played 10 minutes and finished with three rebounds and an assist in his first appearance since March 24th.

