Football: Azkals' Kevin Ingreso joins Thai club BG Pathum United

The Philippine Azkals' Kevin Ingreso is signing up with Thai League 1 champion BG Pathum United.

The Fil-German, who scored for the Azkals against Tajikistan, has previously played for Buriram United where he made a total of 34 appearances.

"BG Pathum United is delighted to the completion of the signing of Kevin Ingreso who is the second player who joins 'The Rabbit' in this transfer window after Chitchanok Xaysensourinthone. The German-Filipino midfielder will be wearing number 16 for the club," the club said in a statement.

For his part, Ingreso said he is "very honored and excited" to join BG Pathum United who won Thai League last season.

“Personally, I see BGPU as a strong and experienced team with a professional management so it’s amazing to join this great club. Most importantly I have to work harder to help the team to defend its title and I hope to write another chapter with the club in the upcoming season,” he said.

Before joining the Thai league, Ingreso was part of the 2017 and 2018 Ceres-Negros champion team in the Philippines Football League.

FROM THE ARCHIVES