Champions League: Man City, Real Madrid march into semifinals

City's Riyad Mahrez scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany on Wednesday. Pool via Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Liverpool were left to rue a host of missed chances as Real Madrid held out for a 0-0 draw at Anfield to progress to the semifinals of the Champions League 3-1 on aggregate.

Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum were guilty of wasting glorious opportunities to get Jurgen Klopp's men back into the tie, as they failed to replicate a remarkable recovery from 3-0 down to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate at the semifinal stage two years ago.

Madrid were far from their best, but did not need to be to set up a semifinal clash with Chelsea, as Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden scored as Manchester City came from behind to defeat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Wednesday's second leg and book a blockbuster semifinal clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Trailing 2-1 from last week's first leg, Jude Bellingham curled hosts Dortmund ahead on away goals but City hit back through a Mahrez penalty and Foden's strike to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

