The Philippine women's volleyball team poses for a photo during a layover in Hong Kong. Tony Boy Liao

MANILA – The Philippine women’s volleyball team has left the country for a two-week training camp in Japan ahead of the Southeast East Asian Games in May.

Led by team captain Alyssa Valdez, the national team flew to Japan to prepare for the SEA Games in Cambodia – as they eye to end the country’s medal drought in the biennial meet.

In the photos sent by PNVF chairman for the national team commission Tony Boy Liao to ABS-CBN News, joining Valdez were national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito, assistant coaches Sherwin Meneses, Cherry Rose Macatangay, trainer Raffy Mosuela, and strength and conditioning coach Grace Gomez.

Also in the group photo taken during their layover in Hong Kong were Creamline Cool Smashers core group composed of Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, Akari’s Bang Pineda, PLDT’s Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat are also joining the national team.

After their two-week preparation, the team will be heading straight to Cambodia where they are placed in Group B alongside reigning silver medalist Vietnam, host country Cambodia, and Singapore.

Competing in Group A are the defending champions and volleyball powerhouse Thailand and last edition’s bronze medalist Indonesia. Myanmar and Malaysia are also included in Group A.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.