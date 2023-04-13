CSB and Harimau Malaysia now joint leaders in Group A after separate blowout wins. Handout

The College of St. Benilde and the San Beda - Machateam scored separate wins in the AsiaBasket International Championship to keep their records clean at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The CSB Blazers tallied yet another blowout win as they pummeled the MFT Fruitmasters, 93-63, to improve their record a 2-0 in Group A.

MFT was hoping to vent their ire on CSB after a disappointing loss to Harimau Malaysia but the Blazers caught fire in the second half.

MFT took control of the first half and entered halftime ahead, 40-31, but CSB went on a 29-9 third quarter to go up, 60-49. The Blazers completed the rout after a 33-14 fourth quarter for the final tally.

Miggy Corteza once again led CSB with 20 points while Zenric Jarque and Alaine Cajucom each added 14 points.

Marlon Monte, on the other hand, had 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists for the now 0-2 MFT squad.

Meanwhile, San Beda halted the two-game winning run of the MBC Kirin with a 68-58 win to go 2-0 in Group while pulling their opponent to a 2-1 slate.

Yukien Andrada led San Beda with 11 points and six rebounds while Jacob Cortez and Jomel Puno each added nine markers.

Wutipong Dasom steered MBC with 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

Wednesday’s quadruple-header began with the BGC Builders edging The Th3rd Floor-KalosPH-Cooly, 98-95.

In the highest scoring game so far in the tournament, BGC’s third quarter blast proved to be enough to outlast The Th3rd Floor.

The Th3rd Floor waxed hot in the first quarter as they took a 30-19 lead to the second period. BGC, however, slowly picked up the pace and surged ahead in the third behind a 36-16 run for a 79-67 gap.

The Th3rd Floor stormed back and came within just one point, 93-94, with 1:08 left, but coach Joseph Guion was sent off in the next play for incurring his second technical foul, as he protested the unsportsmanlike foul called against Genmar Bragais.

BGC took advantage of it and scored four straight points for a 98-93 cushion with 16.1 seconds remaining. Jumilsun Portales kept The Th3rd Floor in the game with a putback layup that cut the lead down to three with 6.2 seconds to go.

Tosh Sessay preserved a monster outing as he paced BGC, now 1-1 in Group B, with 30 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

Christian Buñag added 21 points and six rebounds, while Doligon made 16 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

Actor Gerald Anderson towed The Th3rd Floor, which fell to 0-2, with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

In the nightcap, Harimau Malaysia continued its early dominance with a 96-76 rout of Shawarma Shack Pilipinas.

Shawarma Shack had a solid start and led, 23-22, at the end of the first quarter, but Harimau Malaysia responded with a 31-point second quarter to go up, 53-43, by halftime.

Shawarma Shack controlled the pace anew in the third quarter and limited Harimau to just 13 points while cutting the lead down to just four, 66-62, entering the payoff period.

Harimau, then, exploded in the fourth quarter to the delight of their fans and outscored Shawarma Shack, 30-14, to seal the win.

Ting Chun Hong sizzled for 33 points on 11-of-19 field goals including 8-for-13 on three-pointers, seven rebounds, and five assists.

They now join CSB on top of Group A with a 2-0 record.

Mike Harry Nzeusseu put up 28 points and 22 rebounds, while Ken Bono added 22 points, two rebounds, and four assists for Shawarma Shack, which dropped to 1-1.