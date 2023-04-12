Home  >  Sports

UAAP: UP men capture win No. 1 in 5-set thriller vs. Ateneo

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 12 2023 12:21 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
MANILA -- The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons are still in the Final 4 race of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament after a pulsating win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles. 

The Fighting Maroons booked their first ever win in the men's division via a monumental comeback against Ateneo, 13-25, 22-25, 26-24, 39-37, 15-12 on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. 

UP halted their nine-game losing skid for a 1-9 record while the Blue Eagles dropped to 5-5 card, ending their three-game winning run. 

