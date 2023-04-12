Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons are still in the Final 4 race of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament after a pulsating win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

The Fighting Maroons booked their first ever win in the men's division via a monumental comeback against Ateneo, 13-25, 22-25, 26-24, 39-37, 15-12 on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

UP halted their nine-game losing skid for a 1-9 record while the Blue Eagles dropped to 5-5 card, ending their three-game winning run.

Full story to follow.