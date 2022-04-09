Photo from UAAP media bureau

The De La Salle Green Archers survived a strong fourth quarter by the Adamson Falcons, escaping with a 61-58 cardiac victory in UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball at Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

Down by eight with five minutes left, the Green Archers dropped a 14-2 run, capped by Evan Nelle’s 3-pointer in the last 16 seconds to end the first round on a high note.

La Salle improved its record to 5-2 and dealt the Falcons its sixth loss in seven games.

Joaquin Manuel spearheaded the Archers with 14 points, including 2 of 2 from rainbow area, while Nelle and Deschon Winston added 22 combined points.

The Falcons entered the payoff period with momentum on their side after trimming a 10-point deficit to three, 45-42.

Ahmad Hanapi opened the scoring run of Adamson with a 3-pointer before Jerom Lastimosa made a couple of free throws for a 47-45 lead.

The Falcons extended their run to 11-0 after a Cedrick Manzano basket for made it 53-45 while holding La Salle scoreless in the first five minutes of the fourth.

Mike Phillips ended the drought for the Archers with two charities followed by an off-the-glass shot for a 53-49 deficit.

Winston put La Salle behind by a point 53-52 after a 3-point play at the 2:35 mark. Ricky Peromingan breathed a sigh of relief with an open basket to keep Adamson ahead 55-52.

But Justine Baltazar and Winston scored back-to-back baskets for La Salle to take the lead back with less than a minute to play, 56-55.

Nelle drilled a cold-blooded 3, but Keith Zaldivar responded with his own trey for a 59-58 La Salle advantage.

Manuel made sure to drain his two free throws for a 61-58 separation. Zaldivar had a chance to force an extension with a triple, but Baltazar blocked his shot right at the buzzer.

Lastimosa tallied a game-high 15 points and seven assists, while Lenda Douanga had 11 points and 11 rebounds.



The Scores:

LA SALLE 61 -- Manuel 14, Nelle 12, Winston 10, M. Phillips 8, Lojera 8, Baltazar 6, Galman 3, Nwanwko 0, Nonoy 0, B. Phillips 0.

ADAMSON 58 -- Lastimosa 15, Douanga 11, Sabandal 10, Hanapi 9, Zaldivar 5, Manzano 4, Magbuhos 2, Peromingan 2, Yerro 0, Colonia 0, Calisay 0, Erolon 0, Maata 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 15-15, 30-26, 45-42, 61-58.

