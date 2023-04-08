World Cup-bound Blu Girls finish fourth in Asia Cup

The Philippine women's softball team. Photo courtesy of ASAPHIL.

The Philippine women's softball team finished in fourth place in the 2023 Women's Softball Asia Cup after absorbing a 10-5 loss to Chinese Taipei on Saturday in Incheon, South Korea.

Despite the defeat, the Blu Girls had already achieved their goal of qualifying to next year's World Cup that will be jointly hosted by Ireland, Spain, and Italy.

The Blu Girls took an early 4-0 lead but Chinese-Taipei scored three runs at the bottom of the first inning to make it a close game. Chinese-Taipei eventually seized control with three runs in the third inning.

"I'm so proud with how our girls competed each game, they went toe to toe with the best of Asia and they showed they deserve that World Cup slot," ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier said of the team.

"We will now focus on preparing them for the World Cup and we will ensure that they get the proper training and exposure for that world class competition in July," he assured.

The Filipinas finished the preliminary round with a 5-3 win-loss slate to assure themselves of a top four finish, with their losses coming to Japan (1-9), China (2-6), and Chinese-Taipei (0-5).

By virtue of their fourth-place finish in the Asia Cup, the Blu Girls are bracketed in Group C in next year's World Cup together with Italy, Japan, Canada, Venezuela, and New Zealand.