NBA: Nets' James Harden out 10 days due to hamstring strain

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI, the team announced Tuesday.

The Nets said Harden will be re-evaluated after approximately 10 days.

Harden returned from a two-game absence on Monday, however he made what resulted in a cameo appearance after aggravating a previous injury in Brooklyn's 114-112 victory over the New York Knicks.

He lasted just four minutes before missing the remainder of the contest.

Harden, 31, is averaging 25.4 points, 11.0 assists and 8.7 rebounds in 34 games with the Nets this season. The team traded for the nine-time All-Star in mid-January.



