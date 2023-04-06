Fil-Aus basketball players, nagchampion sa 2023 NBTC League

PHILIPPINES - Itinanghal na champion sa kauna-unahang 2023 Girls Have Next NBTC o National Basketball Training Center League na ginanap noong noong March 15 hanggang 19, 2023 sa Mall of Asia sa Manila ang team na kinabibilangan ng batang Filipino-Australian na si Jolzyne Impreso. Ang NBTC League ay isang taunang tournament kung saan nakikipagtagisan sa basketball ang mga manlalarong may Filipino heritage.

“ I believe that it was well deserved win and we worked so hard, we stayed disciplined through the tournament. Winning the first ever 2023 Girls Have Next NBTC means to me that we are the first girls to do it and we are making history, and winning was a big part of the experience. It was a very memorable event for me playing in the biggest arena I have played in so far,” pagbabahagi ni Jolzyne sa TFC News.

Ang 2023 Girls Have Next NBTC Fil-Nation Select team na tinanghal na champion sa nakaraang tournament na ginanap sa MOA

Dalawa ang Fil-Aus na manlalaro sa kanilang team na binubuo ng walong manlalaro, kasama rin ni Jolzyne si Isabella De Jesus at ito ang kauna-unahang pagkakataong naglaro sila sa NBTC. Top scorer si Jolzyne na naka-17 puntos.

“ The Fil-Nation select team only had two Filipino-Australian players amongst the Filipino Americans. We were selected to participate as first-time female players, who were invited to the National Basketball Training Center tournament as a game changer.

We only met each other two days before the tournament, so to be able to connect in that short time to bond as a team was amazing and the experience that came along with each of us sharing our skill sets. ”

2023 Fil-Nation Select Girls NBTC Team roster

Sa edad na 16 taong gulang, marami na ring nakamit na tagumpay ang Pinay sa larangan ng basketball. Ipinanganak si Jolzyne sa Australia sa mga Pilipinong magulang at kasalukuyan naninirahan sila sa New South Wales o NSW. Kabilang siya sa basketball team na Fil-Nation Select na kinabibilangan ng mga manlalarong Pilipino mula Amerika, Pilipinas at sa iba pang bansa tulad ng Australia.

“We continue to strive as the premiere platform for Filipino athletes worldwide and excited to see them all showcase their skills. We will continue working to bring all of the Filipino organizations together & seek for the best talents,” pahayag pa ng Fil-Nation Select.

Ilan sa mga manlalarong may Filipino lineage na hinuhubog ng Fil-Nation Select

Isang karangalan kay Jolzyne ang pagkapanalo ng kanilang team at gusto niyang maging inspirasyon sa mga kabataang Pilipinong babaeng tulad niyang nahihilig sa sports na basketball.

“ I feel beyond proud and honoured. Winning this tournament is not just a personal accomplishment, but a victory for all girls who love basketball.

I hope that my team’s success will inspire other Filipino girls to pursue their basketball dreams and never give up on their goals. Being the first-ever champion of Girls Have Next is an honour that I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and I am excited to see how this tournament will continue to grow and empower girls in basketball. For me, I have been able to show what I can do in my country,” sabi ni Jolzyne.

(left to right) Marinette, Jolly, Tsqelle, Coach Cris Gopez founder of Fil-Nation Select, Jolzyne at Mjaye

Maging ang ina ni Jolzyne na si Marinette Impreso, 44 taong gulang at isang cyber security change manager sa isang banko sa Australia, hanga sa naging bunga ng pagsisikap at pagmamahal ng kanyang anak sa sports na basketball:

“ Coming into the tournament, we didn’t have expectations to win however we did want the opportunity for Jolzyne to showcase her skills amongst selected females from the United States who participated in the tournament. Combining three different styles of play the US, the Philippines and Australia they can reflect on what they can learn a lot from each other from here.

Having won the first-ever female participation in the history of NBTC is a proud moment to be part of especially something new to define a new generation of players that will one day represent the Philippines.”

Sa kasalukuyan, nasa Australia na muli ang mga Impreso at buong pamilya nila mahilig maglaro ng basketball.

“ The whole family play basketball, and it’s a passion shared amongst the family. Both my husband Jolly and myself also play local competitions and social level.

All of our children play competitive basketball at representative level for Hills Hornets. This is an annual selection process of local competition players who then play against other in their respective associations. Mjaye at 11 years old playing under 14s and Tsqelle at 9 years old playing under 12s,” ani Marinette.

(left to right) Trixtan, Marinette, Jolly, Tsqelle, Jolzyne at Mjaye (sitting on the floor)

Bukod sa disiplina, malaking tulong sa mental health at wellness ng pamilya Impreso ang pagkahilig sa basketball.

“ Sports provides an avenue for building resilience and learning disciplines such as working hard and putting in effort. Any sports activities are encouraged to promote mental health and well-being in the family so that the children have that outlet and other friendships is a form of family bonding for us,” dagdag pa ni Marinette.

Si Jolyzyne ang kauna-unahang Fil-Aus basketball player sa NSW na napabilang sa FIBA International List para sa National Women’s Basketball ng Philippines Gilas team. At unti-unti nang natutupad ang pangarap ng Pinay athlete na ikatawan ang itinuturing niyang motherland - ang Pilipinas.

“ For basketball, there is a growing list of identified players around the world who will be representing the Philippines one day, and to be listed gives you the chance to be playing for the country in a pool of selected players. This is my goal, especially that I am born to both Filipino parents, it's in my blood.

I feel that I am one step closer to becoming a more rounded player, with the honour of doing so for my country, as a well-deserved full Filipino bloodline. I may have been born in Australia, but my parents have shown me the value of being part of Philippines in some way. It has become my goal, a dream come true to play for the national team,” ani Jolzyne.

Kabilang ngayon si Jolzyne sa National Basketball League o NBL 1 sa Australia.

“ As a young player, I have been lucky to be offered to play for the NBL1 which consists of professional and emerging talented players from around the country. Following junior representative basketball, it was a great leap to be challenged and be part of this as I prepare for one day being part of the Senior Women’s Gilas team for the Philippines. ”

Isa rin siyang coach sa mga batang basketball players sa kanilang lugar:

“ As a coach, I want to be able to inspire little kids, especially younger girls that you can be as good as you wish to be if you put in the work. Coaching has taught me a lot and I see a different side of the game being off the court. I enjoy coaching because I am able to give kids confidence, push them and to be the best version of themselves. The people I am mentoring are young little girls who aspire to play basketball at a high level from as young as 8. I am actively involved in my younger sister development in her basketball. ”

Alam din ni Marinette ang kahalagahan ng pagbibigay suporta sa hilig sa sports ng kanilang mga anak.

“ As a parent, I have come to learn that sports help with the mental health and well-being of the generation today which are so much into the technology that they miss out on the physical activity. I personally have realised the social skills that come with it, and the natural ability of kids should be nurtured, and where natural talent presents itself it should be supported,” ani Marinette.

Si Jolzyne sa kanyang pagiging guest speaker sa pagdiriwang ng International Women's Day sa Australia sa pangunguna ng FILSPARC noong March 25, 2023. Ibinahagi ng Pinay athlete ang kanyang basketball journey sa mga lumahok sa event.

Mensahe ni Jolzyne sa mga tulad niyang batang babaeng nahihilig sa sports na huwag bibitaw at lalong maging determinado sa pagtupad ng mga pangarap.

“ To all the young girls who are Filipino always work hard, nothing is given or guaranteed so let the work do the talking. Keep striving and pushing for what you want. Don’t let little setbacks be the reason you give up.

If you don’t make a team don’t be discouraged there are plenty of opportunities to come, just keep training and working hard! Everyone has their time if it is meant to be it will be,” sabi ni Jolzyne.