MANILA – The tickets for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League (VNL) are now on sale, with prices up significantly from last year’s staging.

SM Tickets has released the ticket prices on Wednesday across its social media platforms as the Mall of Asia Arena is set to host the third leg of Men’s VNL on July 4-9, 2023.

Fans can secure their passes for the games at SM Ticket stores and its website with VIP on court and Patron front row passes cost P11,000 each.

Patron Premium is priced at P3,000 while Patron Regular is at P2,000. Lower Box seats cost P1,300 each while those who will be sitting in the Upper Box section will have to pay P800. General admission is P300 each.

The price rates surprised some Filipino volleyball fans as last year’s most expensive tickets were just P2,000 each at the Big Dome.

Set to play in Pasay City are: Japan, China, Slovenia, Brazil, Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Canada.

In June 2022, the Araneta Coliseum hosted Week 2 of the Women's VNL and Week 2 of the Men's VNL, with Filipino fans packing the Araneta Coliseum for the world's top teams.

The first week of preliminary round action begins for the women between May 30 and June 4 in Ankara, Türkiye, and Nagoya, Japan, while the men get under way between June 6-11 in Ottawa, Canada, and Nagoya.

The VNL finals are scheduled to take place July 12-16 for the women’s event with the men’s competition set for July 19-23. The host cities for the VNL finals will be announced in December.



