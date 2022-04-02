UAAP: Ateneo blows away La Salle to claim solo lead

Photo from the UAAP Facebook page

Ateneo de Manila University played dominant basketball toward the end of the match to beat De La Salle University, 74-57. in Season 84 of he UAAP men's basketball on Saturday at MOA Arena.

Coach Tab Baldwin got contributions from the entire squad, but it was Ange Kouame who topped them all with 16 points, 19 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

The Blue Eagles now sport a 4-0 record while the Archers fell to their first defeat in 4 starts.

(More details to follow.)