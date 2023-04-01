Gaston embraces challenge as PSC commissioner

PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann with new PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston. PSC photo/Handout.

MANILA -- The Philippine Sports Commission added Matthew "Fritz" Gaston to its ranks formally on Friday, the agency announced.

Gaston reported for duty at the PSC Main Administrative Building inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, where he was welcomed by PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann.

Gaston, a former commissioner of the Games and Amusements Board, pro basketball player and collegiate coach, completed the PSC board after being appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last March 24.

"This is more challenging and has a sense of purpose for me since I have been an athlete. We just have to take care of all the athletes, from the elite, all the way from the grassroots," said Gaston.

Gaston suited up for the 1977 national youth basketball team and previously coached the national women’s basketball team to a bronze medal finish in the 2007 Southeast Asian Games in Nakhon Ratchasima City, Thailand.

He stressed the need for support for the country's elite athletes, particularly when they compete in global events including the Olympic Games.

"The elite has to be given support to the level of Asian and Olympic. In other words, they have to be given the training, equipment and exposure at an Olympic level," he said.

In a statement, Bachmann welcomed Gaston's "extensive experience and leadership" and counted on him to "be an asset towards our goal of providing the most we can for our Filipino athletes, from the grassroots level up to the elite."

Gaston completes the PSC board that also includes Bong Coo, Walter Torrees and Edward Hayco as commissioners.

