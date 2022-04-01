NCAA: San Sebastian escapes Perpetual for first win

Photo from NCAA/GMA

San Sebastian College barged into the win column of the NCAA Season 97 after beating University of Perpetual Help, 63-58, at La Salle Greenhills Friday.

The Golden Stags leaned on the heroics of Rommel Calahat and JM Calma in the crucial payoff period to deal the Altas their first loss of the season.

Down by three heading into the fourth quarter, Calahat dropped five straight points, including a triple at the 6:19 mark, to steal the lead from the Altas, 51-49.

Camilluz Altamirano contributed another trey a minute later for a 54-49 separation.

Perpetual then registered a 6-0 run, courtesy of Kim Aurin and Mark Omega to regain the upperhand, 55-54, with 3:10 left to play.

But the Stags appeared to have more composure down the stretch as Calma drained a three-pointer before Calahat scored off a one-hander basket for 59-55 lead.

Calma extended their lead with an off-the-glass shot before Ken Villapando drove inside for a 63-55 cushion, 33 seconds left in the clock.

Altas and Stags now have an identical win-loss card at 1-1.

Calahat had 17 points, eight boards, while Calma tallied 14 markers aside from nine boards.

In the third period, Perpetual managed to hold on to the driverseat with Jielo Razon showcasing his mastery in the rainbow territory.

Razon knocked down back-to-back treys in the last three minutes of the quarter for a 45-40 separation for the Altas.

Razon scored 22 points in the game for Perpetual, highlighted by six triples. Aurin and John Abis, on the other hand, were only limited to seven apiece.

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 63 -- Calahat 17, Calma 14, Altamirano 12, Villapando 6, Sumoda 5, Una 4, Desoyo 2, Abarquez 2, Are 1, Loristo 0, Re. Gabat 0, Felebrico 0, Cosari 0.

PERPETUAL 58 -- Razon 22, Aurin 7, Abis 7, Barcuma 6, Egan 4, Omega 4, Ferreras 4, Martel 2, Sevilla 2, Nunez 0, Cuevas 0, Pagaran 0.

Quarters: 6-8, 23-28, 44-47, 63-58.