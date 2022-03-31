

MANILA, Philippines -- The official match ball of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, called "Al Rihla," was unveiled by adidas on Wednesday.

It is the 14th successive ball that adidas has designed for the World Cup, and is designed to support the highest game speeds as it travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

"The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability becomes critically important. The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air," said Franziska Loeffelmann, design director for football graphics & hardwear at adidas.

"For the biggest global stage in all of sport, we set out to make the impossible, possible with radical innovation by creating the fastest and most accurate World Cup ball to-date," Loeffelmann added.

Designed from the inside out using data from rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Rihla provides the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play, due in part to its new panel shape and surface textures.

The ball features an innovative core that is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention. Its polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots.

The ball was also designed with the environment at its heart -- all components have been carefully considered, and Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

Al Rihla translates as "the journey" in Arabic and has been inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar. The launch will mark the start of Al Rihla's journey to 10 cities across the globe where adidas is creating a series of initiatives aimed at improving access and equity in sport amongst local communities.

Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball in the 92-year history of the tournament which will directly contribute to raising funds to positively impact lives across the world, with 1% of Al Rihla’s net sales contributed going to the Common Goal movement.

The adidas World Cup Ball 2022 Pro retails for Php 7,000 and will be exclusively available online via adidas.com, and in-store via the adidas Brand Center starting March 30. It will also be available in select Bootcamp branches starting April 13.