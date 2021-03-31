Football: United City taps Jason Withe as new coach

MANILA, Philippines -- United City FC on Wednesday announced the appointment of former West Brom player Jason Withe as its head coach, ahead of the 2021 season of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

The defending PFL champions said that Withe, 49, will work with Frank Muescan and playing-coach Stephan Schroeck in their staff.

He is expected to lead the squad during AFC Champions League group stages in June and July.

Muescan served as United City FC's interim coach in the 2020 season, after Trevor Morgan could not take charge as was originally announced by the club. Under his guidance, United City rolled to the championship.

Expectations are thus high for Withe, a UEFA Pro License holder who has previously coached in the Thai League and the Singapore S-League.

Aside from competing in the group stages of the AFC Champions League, United City will also defend its title in the PFL season starting on July 17.

