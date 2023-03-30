Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Creamline’s Tots Carlos made history on Thursday as she was named as the MVP of the PVL All-Filipino Conference – her third top individual plum in the league.

Carlos, who has been at the forefront of Creamline’s offense, equalized the record of teammate Alyssa Valdez, who also has three PVL MVP awards under her belt.

The former UP standout captured the same award in the 2022 Open and Invitational Conferences.

She finished the All-Filipino Conference's elimination round as sixth in scoring with 111 total points while being the second best spiker of the tournament with 37.21% efficiency rating.

Carlos was also the third best server and fifth best receiver after the round robin preliminaries.

The wing spiker was also the conference’s 1st Best Outside Spiker while her teammate Jema Galanza got the 2nd Best Outside Spiker.

Meanwhile, veteran setter Jia de Guzman took home her 8th Best Setter trophy in the league after orchestrating the Cool Smashers’ plays that led them to another finals appearance.

Michele Gumabao, on the other hand, copped the Best Opposite Spiker after finishing the elims as the top spiker of the conference.

For Galanza, this is the third time she won a Best Outside Spiker award after also claiming the honors in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Open Conference. Gumaba won Best Opposite Spiker honors for the second time in her career.

Petro Gazz Angels’ Rem Palma and MJ Phillips dominated the middle blockers honors as they captured the 1st and 2nd Best Middle Blockers trophies.

PLDT High Speed Hitters’ Kath Arado ruled the floor defense category for her second PVL Best Libero accolade.