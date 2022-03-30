Zavier Lucero bounced back from a poor debut and shone against UST. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Much was expected of Zavier Lucero when he committed to the University of the Philippines (UP), thanks to his impressive credentials from his time in the NCAA Division II in the United States.

But he was given a rude welcome to the UAAP by Ateneo de Manila University last Saturday. The Blue Eagles limited him to just two points -- both of which came on free throws. Lucero was 0-of-2 from the field in 19 minutes, with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two turnovers.

Against University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Tuesday, however, Lucero found his confidence, and his rhythm. The UP recruit made nine of 14 shots for 18 points, along with eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 22 minutes.

"I would say I was a little bit more comfortable [today]," said the 22-year-old Lucero after the game.

A bulk of his production came in the second half, where UP took charge of the game after a slow start and eventually overpowered the Growling Tigers, 98-82. Lucero joined forces with another transferee, Joel Cagulangan, as they helped pressure the Tigers into 29 turnovers.

The Filipino-American forward credited his teammates and coaches for keeping his spirits up after a tough first outing in the league.

"After the Ateneo game, my teammates and the coaching staff, they really reiterated their confidence in me," Lucero explained.

"So, this performance, if you look at basically all my points, they came from my teammates finding me in spots where I could get those shots to go," he said. "So credit to them, 'cause I wouldn't have been able to score or do what I was doing unless they were there to help me out."

UP is now 1-1 in the UAAP Season 84 tournament, and their head coach, Goldwin Monteverde, is hopeful that they can build on their excellent second half against the Growling Tigers as they progress in the competition.

The Fighting Maroons play National University -- Monteverde's former team -- on Thursday afternoon.

"The most important thing for me dito is, nakita ko 'yung bounce-back namin from the previous game, and also during the game," said the coach. "Even though things are not going our way, the boys still played on."