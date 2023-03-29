Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers have assured themselves of at least a playoff for a semifinal spot in UAAP Season 85, as they remained unscathed in nine games after thrashing the Far Eastern University.

After a comeback in the opening set, the Lady Spikers went for a rampage to beat the Lady Tamaraws, 30-28, 25-12, 28-26, at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

With a perfect 9-0 card, La Salle is now a win away from securing a sure Final Four spot. Meanwhile, FEU stayed in fifth with a 4-5 slate.

Full story to follow.

