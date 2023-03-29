Home  >  Sports

UAAP: La Salle sweeps FEU, a win away from sure Final 4 slot

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 04:54 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers have assured themselves of at least a playoff for a semifinal spot in UAAP Season 85, as they remained unscathed in nine games after thrashing the Far Eastern University. 

After a comeback in the opening set, the Lady Spikers went for a rampage to beat the Lady Tamaraws, 30-28, 25-12, 28-26, at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday. 

With a perfect 9-0 card, La Salle is now a win away from securing a sure Final Four spot. Meanwhile, FEU stayed in fifth with a 4-5 slate. 

Full story to follow.
 

