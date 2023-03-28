Ginebra point guard Scottie Thompson makes a pass against San Miguel in Game 2 of their 2023 PBA Governors' Cup semifinals series. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra guns for a sweep of San Miguel Beer when they face off in Game 3 of their semifinal series in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-3 series after comfortable victories over the Beermen in Games 1 and 2. Another win will send them to the best-of-7 championship series for a chance to defend their Governors' Cup crown.

But Ginebra coach Tim Cone acknowledged that it is "nearly impossible" to beat San Miguel Beer three consecutive times.

"We're going to try to do the impossible on Wednesday," Cone said after they routed the Beermen, 121-103, on Sunday's Game 2 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"Hopefully, we're better in Game 3 than we were in Game 2," he also said.

San Miguel has struggled to contain Ginebra big man Christian Standhardinger in the series, with the Fil-German standout torching them for 32 points in Game 2. Scottie Thompson was superb, putting up a 21-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double while Justin Brownlee also had 32 points.

On the other end of the floor, Ginebra limited SMB import Cameron Clark to just 23 points on 11-of-21 shooting. The Beermen are playing without six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Game time is at 3:00 p.m.

In the second game of the double-header, the Meralco Bolts and the TNT Tropang GIGA will look to break a 1-1 deadlock in their own best-of-5 semifinals series.

The Tropang GIGA drew first blood, 110-80, in Game 1 but Meralco showed great resolve in hacking out a 124-117 overtime win in Game 2 last Sunday.

"Playing the number one seeded team, so every game is going to be tough for us. This is only their second loss the entire conference, so nothing's going to be easy," Meralco coach Norman Black said.

Game time is at 5:45 p.m.



