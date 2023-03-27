Home  >  Sports

Yankees name Fil-Am Anthony Volpe as opening day shortstop

Report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News North America

Posted at Mar 27 2023 12:56 PM

New York Yankees Anthony Volpe throws to first base during the third inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, July 16, 2022. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE/File
New York Yankees Anthony Volpe throws to first base during the third inning of the SIRIUSXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, July 16, 2022. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE/File

A Filipino-American player will be wearing the New York Yankees' iconic pinstripes in the upcoming Major League Baseball season.

The Yankees on Sunday named 21-year-old Anthony Volpe as their shortstop for opening day. They play the San Francisco Giants on March 30 at home.

The Yankees drafted Volpe, a New Jersey native, as the 30th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He spent time in the Yankees' minor league system before being invited to spring training this year.

