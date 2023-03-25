MANILA - Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and gaming title Mobile Legends: Bang Bang lead the awardees of the inaugural Philippine Esports Awards held at the UP College of Science Ampitheater, Saturday evening.

OhMyV33nus, who was absent from the festivities as she and the starting lineup of Blacklist International faced Omega Esports in their MPL Season 10 matchup, won the "San Miguel Corporation Esports Athlete of the Year 2022."

She bested teammate, fellow three-time MPL Philippines champ Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, two-time Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world champion Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Team Secret Valorant player Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco, Call of Duty: Mobile player Jerrold "Woopiiee" Regay, Dota 2 player Timothy "TIMS" Randrup, and League of Legends: Wild Rift player Sean "Helios" Palisoc for the award.

OhMyV33nus sat out MPL Season 9 alongside Wise to do national team duties for Sibol, as they nabbed the second straight SEA Games gold medal of the Philippines in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Returning to MPL Philippines in Season 10 with Wise, OhMyV33nus and the rest of Blacklist nabbed the local title, their third in four seasons. OhMyV33nus also won the regular season MVP award for that season. She also leads the league in all-time assists.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang won the recognition as "Best Esports Gaming Title of The Year," topping games such as Tekken 7, League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

The Philippines boasts one of the most dominant ML:BB scenes globally, having won three consecutive world titles since 2021.

