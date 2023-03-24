Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Here’s the round 2 schedule of men’s, women’s volleyball

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2023 05:35 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
Photo from UAAP Media Bureau


MANILA – Right after beating the defending champion National University (NU) via a sweep, the De La Salle University Lady Spikers will open the second round against the Lady Bulldogs immediately. 

On Saturday, the second round of the UAAP Season 85 volleyball tournaments will commence with the Lady Spikers hoping to do a repeat against NU and extend their perfect record to 8-0. 

The Adamson University Lady Falcons will also get tested by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses in another match up at the Philsports Arena. 

The same school matchups will take place in the men’s division but at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City. 

Lording the men’s side after the first-round battles are defending champions NU Bulldogs (7-0) followed by streaking UST Golden Spikers (6-1).

The second round of competitions will run until April 30 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena. 

Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming UAAP volleyball games.

UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 1
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 2
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 3
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 4
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 5
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 6
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 7
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 8
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 9
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 10
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 11
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 12
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 13
UAAP: Check round 2 sched of men&#39;s, women&#39;s volleyball 14

