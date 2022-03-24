PVL to return to San Juan for quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will return to its traditional home, the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan, in time for the quarterfinals of its Open Conference.

Starting Monday, the league will hold its games in the San Juan venue, according to tournament director Tony Boy Liao.

The PVL held the elimination round of the conference at the Paco Arena in Manila. They will also hold Day 1 of the quarterfinals there on Sunday, before shifting to San Juan.

Liao said fans are expected to be welcome to watch the games at the venue, although they are still working on the complete health protocols for the live audience.

Fans are expected to present their vaccination card in order to be allowed entry, but other health protocols are still being discussed.

Last year, the PVL held its 2021 Open Conference at the PCV Socio Civic and Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.