'Sky's the limit' for Kai Sotto, says skills trainer

A professional basketball skills coach who has worked with several NBA players has nothing but praise for Filipino teenager Kai Sotto after they worked together this weekend.

Stanley Remy, who counts Cleveland's Andre Drummond and Miami's Trevor Ariza among his clients, posted on his official Instagram a photo of himself instructing the 18-year-old Sotto.

"Potential is only potential if you work hard to make it a reality," Remy said. "Great work this weekend with Kai Sotto, the sky is truly the limit."

East West Private, Sotto's management group, also posted a photo that showed the Filipino teenager talking to Drummond via video call.

Sotto broke his silence on social media last weekend, posting for the first time since he parted ways with Team Ignite of the NBA G League.

The Filipino teenager did not return to the team after his plan to play for Gilas Pilipinas fell through when the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers were rescheduled.

