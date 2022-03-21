Hong Kong's Bay Area Dragons to join PBA as guest team

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is set to welcome a guest team for its 47th season, with Hong Kong's Bay Area Dragons to compete in the league later this year.

The deal was struck in partnership with the East Asia Super League (EASL), which will be launched in October and feature eight of Asia's best teams.

The Dragons will be based in Metro Manila and will feature top free agents from Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China, Macau SAR and Chinese Taipei for its local players. The club will also have one Asian import and two foreign players.

The Bay Area Dragons were formerly known as the Phoenixes, but changed their name out of respect for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

The Dragons were created with the support of the Hong Kong Basketball Association (HKBA) and FIBA, the world governing body for basketball, to represent Greater China in EASL games.

The Dragons, as well as a champion team from Chinese Taipei's P.LEAGUE+, will represent Greater China in the EASL.