PBA: San Miguel's CJ Perez earns Player of the Week nod

San Miguel's CJ Perez dunks against Converge in their quarterfinal game in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA -- With San Miguel Beer searching for a go-to player following the injury suffered by June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez rose to the occasion and guided the Beermen to the semifinals of the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Pangasinan native took a bigger responsibility and anchored a pair of big wins by the Beermen bridging the tail end of the eliminations and the start of the conference playoffs.

Sans Fajardo who is out with an MCL sprain, Perez lifted the second-seeded Beermen to a 3-0 week highlighted by a convincing 121-105 win over No. 7 Converge during their quarterfinal match up on Sunday.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard posted all-around averages of 23.0 points on 55-percent clip, 10.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.3 steals in three matches, numbers solid enough to make him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period March 8 and 15-19.

Perez dropped 26 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and five steals as the twice-to-beat SMB made short work of Converge in the quarters to arrange a Final 4 duel with sibling rival and reigning champion Ginebra.

Prior to that, the former NCAA MVP out of Lyceum of the Philippines University already flashed his brilliant form in the Beermen’s last two elimination round assignments against NLEX and Rain or Shine to lock in the No. 2 seed.

The top overall pick in the 2018 draft fired 23 markers, seven boards, four assists, and two steals in the team’s 120-106 victory over NLEX last Wednesday.

Following a short breather, Perez on Friday plunged back to action with the same form after unloading 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in a 129-116 demolition of Rain or Shine.

Perez did it in spite of the mileage of a busy stretch playing for Gilas in the last window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week in Japan, and the PBA All-Star in Iloilo just last weekend.

His San Miguel teammate Vic Manuel, Roger Pogoy of TNT, and Christian Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra were also considered for the weekly honor being handed out by the group of print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

