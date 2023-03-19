MANILA - Bren Esports’ MPL Season 11 team have made team history, forging their longest win streak after an intense 2-1 victory over Omega Esports at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

After losing in Game 1, Bren Esports got their act together in Games 2 and 3 to secure their 8th straight win this season.

Turning back the clock, Omega banked on their comeback capabilities as they bucked a slow start to take Game 1.

Former Bren Esports player Dale “Stowm” Vidor stood out with 2 kills and 7 assists in the 19- minute match.

Bren avenged themselves with a blowout, amassing a gold swing of 7,200 to take the series down the wire.

Bren’s surprise tank Gloo pick for Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo looked shaky in Game 3, committing 4 deaths, but the squad managed to pull through.

Marco “Super Marco” Requitano nabbed a game-high 8 kills, drawing crucial damages to burst down and dismantle Omega when it mattered. A three-man takedown was all it took for Bren to close the coffin.

Bren overtook their longest win streak in MPL Season 3 and MPL Season 6, when they put up seven straight wins apiece.

“Tuwang-tuwa kami, kasi first time namin magawa ‘yung ganoong moment na ‘yon. So iche-cherish namin,” Owgwen told ABS-CBN News.

Bren cement their place on top of the standings with a 8-1 win-loss card. Behind them is ECHO, who have a 7-2 record.

Bren will face Nexplay EVOS on Friday, as they look to lock in the first MPL playoffs slot.