Home  >  Sports

WATCH: LeBron now 2nd in NBA's all-time scoring list

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 20 2022 10:14 AM

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 March 2022. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 March 2022. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

The King continues to make history.

LeBron James is now in second place in the NBA's all-time scoring list, surpassing Karl Malone during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Washington D.C.

Only another Laker legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is ranked higher than James.

Watch more on iWantTFC

James reached the mark with a layup with 5:20 left in the second quarter that gave the Lakers a 51-44 lead, and giving him 36,930 regular season points in his career.

Watch more on iWantTFC
Watch more on iWantTFC

James will now look to pass Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 in his career.

Read More:  NBA   Los Angeles Lakers   LeBron James   basketball   NBA all-time scoring list   highest scorer   NBA highest scorers   sports  