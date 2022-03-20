WATCH: LeBron now 2nd in NBA's all-time scoring list

The King continues to make history.
LeBron James is now in second place in the NBA's all-time scoring list, surpassing Karl Malone during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Washington D.C.
Only another Laker legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is ranked higher than James.
James reached the mark with a layup with 5:20 left in the second quarter that gave the Lakers a 51-44 lead, and giving him 36,930 regular season points in his career.
James will now look to pass Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 in his career.