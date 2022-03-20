WATCH: LeBron now 2nd in NBA's all-time scoring list

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the third quarter of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 March 2022. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

The King continues to make history.

LeBron James is now in second place in the NBA's all-time scoring list, surpassing Karl Malone during the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Washington D.C.

Only another Laker legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, is ranked higher than James.

James reached the mark with a layup with 5:20 left in the second quarter that gave the Lakers a 51-44 lead, and giving him 36,930 regular season points in his career.

James will now look to pass Abdul-Jabbar, who scored 38,387 in his career.