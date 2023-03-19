UAAP: Fil-Am big man Sean Alter commits to UP

Filipino-American Sean Alter is playing for Fil-Nation Select. Photo courtesy of 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines has secured the commitment of 6-foot-8 Filipino-American Sean Alter, the team announced on Sunday.

The 19-year-old formalized his commitment to the Fighting Maroons just as he and Fil-Nation Select were about to do battle with NU-Nazareth School for the 2023 Smart-NBTC Division 1 championship.

"Sean's another important piece to the puzzle for us to keep competing in the UAAP," said UP basketball program director Bo Perasol.

Alter averaged 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in Fil-Nation's thus far unbeaten run in the NBTC National Finals. He joins a UP frontcourt that already includes NCAA Season 98 Juniors Most Valuable Player Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate, as well as UAAP Season 85 MVP Malick Diouf.

Alter is eligible to play starting Season 86.

State U is seeking a second title out of the last three following a runner-up finish last season. Coach Goldwin Monteverde continues to call the shots, while JD Cagulangan, Harold Alarcon, and the returning CJ Cansino show the way.