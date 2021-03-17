Home  >  Sports

Boxing: Erik Morales weighs in on Mikey Garcia intent to fight Pacquiao

Posted at Mar 17 2021 08:42 PM

Mexican boxing legend Erik Morales said Mikey Garcia may be an excellent fighter, but he believes Manny Pacquiao's experience will be too much for Garcia.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing between the two camps and Morales is among those interested to see the bout.
 
“Mikey Garcia is a great fighter. Manny Pacquiao is very, very strong though. Pacquiao shows that there are levels to this game,” Morales said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com

Morales has fought Pacquiao thrice, winning the first meeting before losing badly in the next two.

"I think that experience will win out and Pacquiao wins," he said.

Garcia, a 4-division former champion, has said a Pacquiao fight is in the works, a bout Garcia has been angling since 2019.

Garcia's brother, champion boxing trainer Robert Garcia, said the Mikey will be tested for sure if he gets the Pacquiao fight.

Robert, who coached former Pacquiao rivals Antonio Margarito and Brandon Rios, said Pacquiao remained a potent fighter.

“Pacquiao is Pacquiao. We’ve all seen his last fight against [Keith] Thurman . . . and Pacquiao dominated. He won the fight, he dropped Thurman,” Robert said in an interview with Fight Hub.

