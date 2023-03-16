From the UAAP media bureau

MANILA - University of the East fought its way back from a goal down to thwart University of Santo Tomas, 2-1, and cap its first round campaign undefeated in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament Thursday at the UP Football Field.

The season's biggest revelation, the Red Warriors logged 12 points on three wins and three draws.

"Well to be honest, sobrang saya ko sa results ng mga games namin," said UE coach Fitch Arboleda. "Since wala pa kaming talo, sana ma-hold namin hanggang matapos yung second round. Very crucial na kasi siya. For sure, yung ibang teams na maghahabol, magse-step-up."

"At the same time, okay yung mga points namin kasi sobrang dikit lang din. So sana yung mga players, yung buong team. Sana ma-retain ang energy, yung compassion sa game at yung hunger. Iyon ang kailangan naming i-consider for the second round."

Ghana's Daniel Nartey opened the scoring for the Tiger Booters in the 22nd minute, beating Crimson Inguito's defense.

The Red Warriors did not panic despite conceding the first goal.

Paolo Alovera converted the 43rd penalty after UST was whistled with a handball, allowing UE to level.

Eldrin Madrid then produced the winning moment for the Red Warriors in the 60th minute, scoring off a Jerome Abarca assist.

The Tiger Booters, who remained at four points, have lost two in a row.