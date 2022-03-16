PVL games to be available on Kumu

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference will be streamed on the Kumu app when it opens on March 16 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

PVL games will be aired on the KUMU app on a 30-minute delay, with replays to be made available through the app's special PVL channel.

"I am sure it will be beneficial to not only the PVL and Kumu, not only to the club teams and players, but, more importantly, to the volleyball fans as well," PVL president Ricky Palou said of their newest partnership.

Over the past several months, Kumu has become the preferred virtual tambayan of Filipino volleyball fans.

The volleyball community flocked to the app to engage with their volleyball idols, who held regular livestreams. In partnering with the PVL to air their games, Kumu is taking the next step to grow the volleyball community even more.

"Kumu aims to grow the PVL community by allowing fans to directly engage with their favorite athletes and personalities thereby elevating the sporting experience," said Paolo Pineda, Kumu chief commercial officer.

The PVL Open Conference started on Wednesday with a showdown between Black Mamba Army and F2 Logistics kicking off the tournament at 3 p.m.

Defending Open Conference champion Chery Tiggo starts its title defense at 6 p.m. against the Cignal HD Spikers.