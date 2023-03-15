Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Eya Laure has always been the go-to player of the UST Golden Tigresses but in UAAP Season 85, she has been sharing the scoring load with the super rookie Regina Jurado.

In fact, Jurado even top scored in their match against the Ateneo on Wednesday when they sent the Blue Eagles to their worst start in 13 years.

The rookie, a product of UST High School, finished with 15 points including three aces to lead the Tigresses in improving their card to 4-2. Laure, on the other hand, tallied 10 points in the game.

“Grateful po kasi lagi akong sinasabihan nina Ate Eya na bawian lang yung from last season na sila yung naglaglag. So grateful po ako na kasali na ako ngayon sa win today against Ateneo. Although may second round pa, pero pagbubutihan pa po namin,” Jurado said after the match.

Laure, Season 84 leading scorer, is enjoying the luxury of having Jurado in the team and jokingly said that she has less work to do now.

“Siyempre masaya kasi alam mo yun? Dedepensa ka na lang tapos siya na yung papatay. Parang doon ka na lang magfo-focus e,” Laure said.

“Kung ganyan yung dating mindset ni Ate Sisi [Rondina], ngayon mindset ko na rin na sige, depensa lang kami nang depensa rito. Kayo na bahala pumatay sa harap. Basta sabay-sabay aangat. Yun naman talaga. Teamwork tayong mananalo,” she added.

Jurado, on the other hand, downplayed her impressive performances, assuring that she will try to sustain her outputs for the team.

“Pagbubutihan ko po na ma-sustain yung expectations nila sa amin na rookies,” the UST neophyte said. “May learnings naman po along the way kaya sana madala ko po siya as the season progresses.”

UST is set to cap their first round assignment when they face the winless UE Lady Warriors on March 18, Saturday.