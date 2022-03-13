Jaja stars in Saitama's 4-set win against NEC

(UPDATED) The Saitama Ageo Medics made sure there would be no collapse as they defeated the NEC Red Rockets in four sets, Sunday at the Kose Sports Park Gymnasium.

Saitama came away with a 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 victory, hiking their record to 16 wins and eight losses in the 2021-22 season of the V.League Women Division 1.

Filipina middle blocker Jaja Santiago earned Player of the Match honors after tallying a team-high 21 points on 16 kills and five blocks. She was highly efficient, converting 16 of 22 attacks. Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira added 19 points, including 16 attacks.

"My team is trying to do our best to win every game," said Santiago. "Today is very important for everyone, so that we can have a chance to qualify."

The Ageo Medics are currently in sixth place in the league standings. With seven games left in their schedule, they are within striking distance of the Red Rockets and the Toray Arrows, who are tied for second and third with identical 19-6 win-loss records.

One day after suffering a four-set loss to Hisamitsu Springs, the Ageo Medics bounced back in impressive fashion. They held off the Red Rockets down the stretch of the first two sets to gain momentum and build a 2-0 lead.

But NEC extended the match after snatching the third, as Sarina Koga and Nanami Hirose began to find their groove.

The Ageo Medics would not be denied, however. Santiago helped them seize a 17-12 lead in the fourth, and Saitama cruised to victory from there.

"These past few weeks, I'm having a hard time to connect with the setters, I'm having a hard time to contribute," admitted Santiago, who had just seven points in their loss to Hisamitsu on Saturday.

"I needed to go back to myself, I needed to help the team," she added. "I can't do it by myself. My team helps me. The setters give me the courage to hit, and my team is always helping me."

Meanwhile, Bryan Bagunas had 16 points in Oita Miyoshi's straight sets loss to the JT Thunders Hiroshima in the men's division.

The Weisse Adler absorbed a 22-25, 23-25, 21-25 defeat to drop to 5-24 in the season. They are currently in ninth place in the league standings.

Another Filipino import, Marck Espejo, only played briefly in FC Tokyo's four-set defeat to the Toray Arrows, 25-17, 27-29, 20-25, 27-29.

FC Tokyo couldn't build on a victory in the opening set and were outplayed in the closing stretches by the Arrows. Norwegian import Jonas Kvalen did the heavy lifting for FC Tokyo, particularly in the fourth set, but couldn't lead the team to victory.

Kvalen finished with 25 points, while Espejo went scoreless, having only played in the third set.

FC Tokyo, which is ceasing operations in the V.League at the end of the season, dropped to 8-19.