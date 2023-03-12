Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - John Paul "H2wo" Salonga whipped out a tank Lancelot pick as RSG Slate Philippines handed top-seeded Echo their first-ever loss, 2-0 in MPL Philippines Season 11, held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Showing a blend of his mastery in assassin heroes and adaptability of sustain junglers, H2wo had 10 assists on top of 2 kills as he wielded sustain items on the assassin hero in their sweep-sealing Game 2 against the reigning world champions.

RSG Slate Philippines contained Echo to just four kills in a lopsided Game 1 showdown.

"Actually, I was very nervous fighting against the world championship Echo because I had such a big respect for that team. I keep telling my team that Echo is a team we really want to meet para we can also get into a championship caliber in the playoffs," head coach Brian "Panda" Lim said after the win.

Echo dropped to 2nd place with 16 points to end the first half of the regular season while Bren will climb to the top seed, with 18 points and six straight sweep wins.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International got back on the winning column after sweeping Nexplay EVOS.

Blacklist's veteran core in Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Edward "Edward" Dapadap took charge as the reigning world champs drew their first win in three games.

Echo will try to bounce back against Blacklist next Friday.