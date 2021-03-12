MMA: Denice Zamboanga faces stiff test vs Korean in ONE atomweight clash

Top-ranked women's atomweight fighter Denice Zamboanga will be pitted against veteran South Korean fighter Seo Hee Ham in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix on May 28.

Zamboanga's skills will be tested heavily against Seo as the 34-year-old South Korean has already fought in 31 professional bouts.

Seo holds a record of 23 wins and 8 defeats, while Zamboanga has a clean slate of 8-0.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Meng Bo of China will take on wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat of India, and No. 4 Stamp Fairtex of Thailand will face No. 3 Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine in a rematch.

Completing the quarterfinal cast is the battle between Itsuki Hirata of Japan and ONE Championship newcomer Alyse Anderson of the US.

The grand prix will be featured in the all-women fight card ONE: Empower.

Whoever wins the tournament will square off with reigning ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee in November.

In the main event, reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan of China will defend her title against No. 2 contender Michelle Nicolini of Brazil.

