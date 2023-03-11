Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Spikers tightened their hold of the second spot in the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament after an easy win against the UP Fighting Maroons.

On Saturday, the Golden Spikers overwhelmed the Fighting Maroons to keep them winless via a 25-22, 25-18, 25-25-17 sweep at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The second straight win of UST allowed them to stay in the second spot in the tournament with a 4-1 card, tied with the FEU Tamaraws and behind the still-perfect NU Bulldogs (4-0).

Meanwhile, UP remained at the bottom of the standings with a 0-5 record.

Josh Ybanez and Gboy de Vega led the Tiger Spikers with 13 points apiece while Paul Colinares and Rainier Flor added 17 combined points.

“Maganda yung target ng service namin we limited UP’s options and gumana yung pasa ni GBoy at ni Josh. Good job sila ngayon. Stress-free game,” head coach Odjie Mamon said.

After a tight first set win, UST dominated the next two sets including the third where they pulled away midway of the frame.

Tied at 11, the Tiger Spikers dropped an 11-2 run, highlighted by strong attacks from Jay Rack dela Noche and De Vega for a 22-13 separation.

UP would try to string some points in the latter part of the set but a backrow hit of De Vega put UST at match point, 24-17.

Louis Gamban spearheaded the Fighting Maroons with 11 points while Angelo Lagando added 10.