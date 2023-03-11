3x3: Manila Chooks falls in q'finals of Pro League Stop 1

Philippine 3x3 player Mac Tallo. Handout photo.

Manila Chooks absorbed a 22-7 beating at the hands of Warsaw Lotto 3x3 in the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3X3 Pro League Netherlands 2023 Winter Edition Stop 1, Saturday in Amsterdam.

Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas called it a "gallant stand" from the team that was competing in its first tournament.

"Defeating a team like Amstelveen of the Netherlands on their home turf was not an easy feat," he said. "But they pulled it off to make it as far as the quarterfinals in their first tournament for 2023."

Their seventh place finish in the 12-team field boosted the country's rankings in FIBA 3x3. At press time, the Philippines has 1,024,039 FIBA points that will increase 24 to 48 hours after the games ended.

Manila Chooks will also gain more points in the FIBA level 8 tourney since it is made up of an all-Filipino quartet.

They return to action on Sunday in Stop 2 of the tournament at the Amsterdam Velodrome. The Filipino 3x3 cagers square off with world No. 24 Düsseldorf of Germany at 9:05 p.m. and Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat at 10:45 p.m.

The country’s No. 1 3x3 player Mac Tallo will banner Manila Chooks! in Stop 2 along with No. 3 Dennis Santos, CJ Payawal, and Matt Salem, who will play in lieu of injured big man Brandon Ramirez (knee).

World No. 7 Amsterdam of the Netherlands finished on top after Stop 1, followed by world No. 24 Düsseldorf, world. No. 23 Warsaw, and world. No. 11 Utrecht.

The meet will be made up of three stops and a final, with the winner after three stops taking home $15,000 and a ticket to Manila Masters, while the second and third placers will bag $10,000 and $5,000.

In the final event, the top team will earn $15,000 and a slot to the Macau Masters. The second and third placers will get $7,000 and $5,000, respectively.