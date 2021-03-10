Sta. Lucia, Chery Tiggo thank PSL after transfering to PVL

MANILA, Philippines -- Sta. Lucia and Chery Tiggo were grateful for their experience in the Philippine Superliga (PSL), even as they gear up for a transfer to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Both franchises on Tuesday confirmed their move to the PVL. For Chery Tiggo, it ends a seven-year stint in the PSL that includes two Grand Prix titles, while for Sta. Lucia, the transfer comes after four seasons of competing in the league.

"Chery Tiggo Crossovers management, team members, and staff would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the PSL for being the team's home since the beginning," the franchise said.

"The commitment of PSL to the sport allowed us to start journeys, surpass challenges in and out of the court; and most importantly, give inspiration to the Filipino youth to drive further and fuel the passion in pursuing the dream of becoming an athlete."

Chery Tiggo, formerly known as Foton, is bannered by sisters Eya and EJ Laure, and owns the rights to superstar middle blocker Jaja Santiago who is currently playing in Japan.

Sta. Lucia, meanwhile, said they "had the time of our lives working on being better" with the PSL.

"You were our home for more than four years. For all the memories made and for all the lessons learned, we hope to make you proud as we move forward," the team also said.

The Lady Realtors feature Mika Reyes and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas in their roster.

In a statement Tuesday, the PSL said they had allowed their teams to join the PVL as "guest teams." Meanwhile, they are ready to welcome teams from professional leagues to join their competitions as well.

"In this manner, all teams get exposure in several platforms. In addition, athletes are given more opportunities to display their talent amid this public health emergency," the league said.

"PSL remains in the forefront of non-professional volleyball and will continue to create the camaraderie and goodwill essential to the development of Philippine volleyball."

However, PVL President Ricky Palou made it clear that Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia -- as well as Cignal and PLDT, two other former PSL teams -- have joined their league as full-time members, and not guest teams.

"They've asked to join, and we've accepted them as full-time members," Palou said in a phone interview with ABS-CBN News.

The PVL now has 11 teams ahead of its first season as a professional outfit, tentatively set to start on May 8 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

F2 Logistics is the lone team remaining in the PSL.

