UAAP: La Salle romps past UE to go 4-0

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The De La Salle University Lady Spikers protected their clean slate as they pummeled the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Spikers countered the heavy attacks of UE with their blocks and ace to register a 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 win at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum Wednesday.

La Salle strengthened its hold to the top spot with an unblemished 4-0 slate, while the Lady Warriors remained winless after four games.

Thea Gagate led the Lady Spikers with 13 points, highlighted by five blocks, in the match. Super rookie Angel Canino added 10 markers.

“Actually, we started too slow. Masyado kaming kampante. 'Yun 'yung sinasabi ko na once na hindi mo ni-respect 'yung kalaban... may chance kayong talunin. 'Yun nga nangyari, first two sets, ganun, sinasabayan 'yung laro ng kalaban. So hindi kami nag-stick sa game plan namin,” head coach Noel Orcullo said.

UE managed to out-attack La Salle, 40-30, but the league leader had an overwhelming 15-2 lead in the blocking department and an 8-1 advantage in the service line.

After tight wins in the first two sets, La Salle pulled away early in the third frame as Canino and Gagate pulled their acts together for 13-6 lead.

Amie Provido scored back-to-back aces before Gagate spoiled many spikes of the Lady Warriors for an 18-8 separation. La Salle did not look back from there on.

Vanessa Bangayan paced UE with game-high 14 points, while Ja Lana contributed 11 points.