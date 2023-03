Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws halted their two-game losing streak with a thrilling five-set win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Lady Tamaraws dealt the Blue Eagles their second straight defeat with a tight 25-12, 15-25, 19-25, 25-15, 18-16 result at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum Wednesday.

The win improved FEU’s record to 2-2 while Ateneo slid to a 1-3 slate.

Full story to follow.