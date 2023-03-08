Adamson setter Louie Romero sports a new shoes given by her idol Jia Morado-De Guzman. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Adamson Lady Falcons veteran setter Louie Romero got an extra boost when they faced the UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Not only did they come from a win against the FEU Lady Tamaraws but Romero was also on the receiving end of an inspiring act from her idol, multi-awarded professional setter Jia Morado-De Guzman.

Romero stepped on the court wearing a pair of Under Armour shoes – a surprise gift from De Guzman to her.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, the Lady Falcon said she was attending an online church service last Sunday when she got a message from the Creamline playmaker.

“So ngayon, sobrang natuwa ako kasi nag-o-online church ako nun. Nag-chat siya na, ‘Louie, bibigyan kita ng sapatos,’” Romero revealed.

The current UAAP Season 85 leader in the setting department was speechless at first when she received the offer from De Guzman.

“Speechless ako nung una. Thank you so much, Ate Jia. Nakaka-inspire talaga maglaro. Sobrang sarap gamitin nung sapatos na binigay mo,” she told De Guzman.

True enough, Romero, who averaged 5.0 sets per set, orchestrated a well-balanced offense for Adamson to sweep the Tigresses in a span of just 78 minutes.

She dished out 16 excellent sets in the game that saw the Lady Falcons making quick work of UST, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19. Romero also had three points in the match that improved their record to 3-1.

According to the setter, the move of De Guzman inspired her to work hard even more.

“Sobrang happy and na-inspire talaga ako na maglaro pa nang maayos. Sabi ko, thank you ate. Sobrang inspiring talaga nun kasi ate Jia yan e. Idol ng lahat,” she continued.

She also revealed that she occasionally receives messages from De Guzman especially after a good game.

Romero is one of the setters whose performance De Guzman most admires, along with National University's Camilla Lamina, who is also an ambassador of the shoe brand.

"Two of the setters that I enjoy watching the most today are both in the UAAP. Camilla and I are both Under Armour ambassadors already. I just thought it would be cool to share some of my shoes to add another setter who wears Under Armour on the court," De Guzman said in a message to ABS-CBN News.

Romero and the Lady Falcons will try to get their fourth win against the skidding Ateneo Blue Eagles.

