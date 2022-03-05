Shabazz Muhammad scored 45 points against Meralco in the second half. PBA photo

(UPDATED) Shabazz Muhammad fired all cylinders Saturday night and dropped 57 points to help San Miguel Beer grab a 115-110 win against Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup.

The Beermen were down by as much as 26 points, but relied of Muhammad's firepower to overcome the Bolts.

Muhammad poured in 21 points in the fourth quarter alone, outscoring the whole Meralco squad.

Muhammad also hauled down 19 rebounds.

The last time an import had monster numbers in a PBA game was when San Miguel's Tyler Wilkerson scored 58 and NLEX's Al Thornton fired 69 in a 131-127 overtime win by the Beermen in April 2016.

It was San Miguel's second straight win, improving its record to 7-4 at the end of the eliminations.

June Mar Fajardo had double-double 16 markers and 14 rebounds, while Vic Manuel added 13 points.

Meralco's Tony Bishop, who was once viewed as the conference's hottest import, finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bolts fell to 6-4 overall for a tie with Alaska.

The Scores:



San Miguel 115 - Muhammad 57, Fajardo 16, Manuel 13, Lassiter 10, Romeo 9, Perez 6, Tautuaa 4, Brondial 0, Cruz 0,

Meralco 110 - Bishop 29, Quinto 18, Maliksi 16, Black 13, Banchero 13, Almazan 9, Hugnatan 7, Newsome 5, Hodge 0.

Quarters: 28-36, 46-70, 83-92, 115-110.