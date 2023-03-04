NorthPort's Kevin Murphy in action against Rain or Shine in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

Kevin Murphy fired 39 points as NorthPort pounced on an import-less Rain or Shine, 113-97, in the PBA Governors Cup on Saturday.

Murphy also got 13 rebounds and dished out five assists to help the Batang Pier improve to 3-7 and boosted their chances of making it to the quarterfinals.

The Elasto Painters, which has been hit by import woes, crashed out of the tournament with a 2-8 record.

(More details to follow.)

