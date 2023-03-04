MPL Season 11: TNC gets first win after sweeping Onic

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - TNC Pro Team finally got its wheels rolling as it earned its first win in MPL Season 11 against Onic Philippines, 2-0, at the Shooting Gallery in Makati, Saturday.

TNC, banking on double lord takes by Ben "Benthings" Maglaque drew first blood as it took control of the jungle objectives.

Benthings had 15 assists as TNC took its first ever game win of the season.

TNC's gold swing ballooned to 6,000 in Game 2 as they lorded over Onic Philippines for the sweep, with KingKong drawing a surprise Hanzo pick.

TNC remain at last place with a 1-5 win-loss record, while Onic falls to a 2-4 win-loss slate as it stayed 5th in the standings.

TNC will face Omega on March 11 at 4 p.m. as it seeks momentum, while Onic will face Bren at a later match on the same day.